Netgear's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Chennai Development Team
Netgear plans to expand its Chennai Software Development Centre, increasing its team to over 100 employees within the next 12-18 months. This initiative aims to enhance the company's research and development capabilities, forming a core part of its strategic investment in technology advancement.
- Country:
- India
Enterprise network solutions company Netgear announced plans to significantly expand its Chennai Software Development Centre team. The expansion will see the workforce grow to over 100 professionals in the next 12 to 18 months, more than quintupling the current count.
Netgear India's current employee base stands at 100, with less than 15 in the Chennai centre. The company aims to elevate this number as part of its strategy to ramp up research and development, enhancing its technological and service offerings.
This increased investment underscores Netgear's commitment to bringing software development capabilities in-house, establishing the Chennai team as a cornerstone of its future growth and innovation initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Endorses Mamata's Allegations Against BJP Amid AI Technology Debate
IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investment to Boost Growth and Innovation
IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investments to Propel Growth
TAAT’s Impact: Transforming African Agriculture Through Innovation and Technology
We will navigate global disruptions with policy agility and long-term investments: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at BSE event.