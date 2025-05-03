Left Menu

Congo Clears Starlink for Takeoff: Expanding Horizons in African Connectivity

The Democratic Republic of Congo granted a license to Elon Musk's Starlink, marking another step in the satellite internet provider's African expansion. Despite initial resistance due to security concerns, the company will soon offer services in Congo, with similar pursuits in neighboring Uganda.

The Democratic Republic of Congo made headlines this Friday by awarding a license to Elon Musk's Starlink, a move that places the tech giant's satellite internet services in yet another African nation's connectivity landscape. Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is notably present across more than a dozen African countries, having secured recent licenses in Somalia and Lesotho as well.

The decision comes as Congo grapples with low internet connectivity, with only around 30% of its population online, based on 2023 data from the International Telecommunication Union. Earlier concerns had been raised by military officials, who feared that Starlink's connectivity could potentially be leveraged by rebel groups, including the M23, which has gained ground in the country's eastern regions this year.

Not long ago, the Congolese Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority had banned Starlink, warning of sanctions for unauthorized use. However, this stance has now reversed. The authority announced that Starlink has been granted a license and would begin launching its services soon. Meanwhile, Starlink is also venturing into Uganda, following a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

