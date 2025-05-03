Trump's Budget Cuts: Shifting NASA's Priorities from Moon to Mars
Trump's budget proposal seeks significant cuts to NASA's moon program, halting the Space Launch System and Orion capsule projects, while boosting Mars exploration. Critics argue that these cuts hinder America's space leadership. The plan favors cost-effective commercial systems and aligns with Elon Musk's Mars-focused vision.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's budget proposal outlines a $6 billion cut in NASA's 2026 budget targeting the moon program, while a billion-dollar boost is allocated to Mars exploration.
The budget axes Boeing's Space Launch System (SLS) and Northrop Grumman's Orion projects after 2027, aiming to replace them with more cost-efficient alternatives, aligning with Elon Musk's ambition to prioritize Mars missions.
Critics fear this shift could undermine U.S. space leadership, altering the global space race dynamics dominated by the Artemis program and vast commercial interests. International collaborations hang in balance, awaiting congressional and industry response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
