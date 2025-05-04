Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Electrical Factory near Border

Ukrainian forces have targeted an electrical equipment factory in the Bryansk region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, according to a report by the local governor.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram that the Ukrainian strike led to the destruction of workshops and administrative buildings at the factory in Suzemka. The factory, according to Mash—a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services—produces critical electrical equipment such as transformers and was struck with Grad rockets.

In Ukraine, officials asserted that the Strela factory was involved in producing electronic equipment for Russia's defense industry. The attack aligns with Ukraine's strategy of targeting Russian industrial facilities contributing to Moscow's military operations since February 2022.

