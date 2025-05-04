Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Electrical Factory near Border

Ukrainian forces struck a key electrical equipment factory in Russia's Bryansk region, close to Ukraine's border. The attack, which used a Grad rocket system, resulted in the destruction of major plant facilities but caused no casualties. This factory was targeted due to its defense-related production capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:58 IST
Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Electrical Factory near Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian forces have targeted an electrical equipment factory in the Bryansk region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, according to a report by the local governor.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram that the Ukrainian strike led to the destruction of workshops and administrative buildings at the factory in Suzemka. The factory, according to Mash—a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services—produces critical electrical equipment such as transformers and was struck with Grad rockets.

In Ukraine, officials asserted that the Strela factory was involved in producing electronic equipment for Russia's defense industry. The attack aligns with Ukraine's strategy of targeting Russian industrial facilities contributing to Moscow's military operations since February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025