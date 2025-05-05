Security Breach Raises Alarm Over Waltz's Unofficial Signal Use

A recent hack has exposed vulnerabilities in the unofficial Signal app reportedly used by former U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. According to tech news site 404 Media, the breach exploited weaknesses in TeleMessage, a communications tool similar to Signal, raising concerns about secure communications in the U.S. government.

Waltz faced scrutiny after a misstep in a Signal group sharing military updates accidentally included a journalist, further drawing attention to potential security risks. It's believed that the interface and functionality of TeleMessage closely resemble that of Signal, compounding worries about possible breaches.

404 Media's hacker claims to have accessed TeleMessage's backend, intercepting some communications, though not from Waltz or other cabinet members. With Reuters unable to verify the hack independently, questions linger about the safety of such applications in safeguarding sensitive government conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)