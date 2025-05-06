Techno Electric's $1 Billion Digital Expansion Across India

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd has unveiled Techno Digital Infra Pvt Ltd, its new digital infrastructure division, committing a USD 1 billion investment to establish a cumulative capacity of 250 MW through hyperscale and edge data centers across India.

The company's fully-owned subsidiary is kicking off operations with a 36 MW hyperscale data center in Chennai's SIPCOT IT Park and has future sites lined up in Kolkata and Noida.

In partnership with RailTel Corporation, Techno Electric plans to deploy edge data centers in 102 cities nationwide, a move expected to transform data hosting and processing across various sectors including AI, telecom, and e-governance.

