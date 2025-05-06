Ather Energy's IPO Triumph: Driving the Future of Premium Electric Two-Wheelers

Ather Energy made its debut on the stock exchanges following a successful Rs 2,981 crore initial public offering (IPO). CEO Tarun Mehta reported that businesses not tapping into the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) tend to manage resources more prudently, resulting in sustained pricing and margins.

Despite stiff competition, Ather plans to transform the domestic EV landscape, particularly in the premium segment, by expanding its product line and distribution network. Mehta emphasized the need for a customer-centric approach, underscoring rapidly increasing consumer upgrades in India.

The company witnessed strong demand and growth, noting a 45% increase in volumes. Mehta also highlighted essential software investments, boosted EBITDA margins, and the strategic importance of establishing deeper roots in northern India markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)