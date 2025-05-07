Left Menu

Crafting Bharat: Catalyzing India's Startup Revolution

Crafting Bharat, powered by AWS Startups, presents Season 2 which showcases visionary Indian startup founders driving the nation's growth towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. It highlights innovators in security, finance, healthcare, and more, through insightful conversations hosted by renowned journalist Gautam Srinivasan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

India's startup ecosystem is witnessing a substantial transformation as part of an initiative known as Crafting Bharat. With the backing of AWS Startups, this venture endeavors to spotlight the masterminds behind India's burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape. The project aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aiming for India to rank among the world's developed nations by its centennial independence anniversary.

Season 2 of Crafting Bharat, a venture by NewsReach in conjunction with analytical aid from VCCircle and production managed by HT Smartcast, is set to launch. This installment seeks to underscore the innovative solutions devised by prominent startup leaders addressing challenges in niches including security, finance, healthcare, and logistics, all leveraging advanced AI technologies.

Host Gautam Srinivasan, a luminary in media circles, will engage directly with these entrepreneurs, drawing out details on their journey and the significant impacts of their innovations. The initiative not only celebrates resilience and creativity but also signifies the tangible impact of technology on Indian businesses, illustrating a roadmap to a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

