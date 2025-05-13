Renesas Pioneers 3nm Chip Design in India

Renesas, a leading Japanese semiconductor company, has launched its first design centers in Noida and Bengaluru, set to create three-nanometer chips, the smallest semiconductors, for the first time in India. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the move as a significant leap for the country's technological development.

During the inaugural event, Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata announced ambitious plans to expand the workforce in India to 1,000 by the end of 2025, highlighting the company's exponential growth in the nation. Vaishnaw urged Renesas to expand its Indian operations tenfold.

The company signed several MoUs with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, aiming to bolster local startups and enhance collaboration between industry and academia, aligning with India's Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)