Renesas Pioneers 3nm Chip Design in India
Japanese company Renesas is set to design three-nanometer chips, the smallest semiconductors, at its new Noida facility, marking a first for India. Inaugurated by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the centre will focus on empowering local startups and enhancing industry-academia collaboration under the Make in India initiative.
- Country:
- India
Renesas, a leading Japanese semiconductor company, has launched its first design centers in Noida and Bengaluru, set to create three-nanometer chips, the smallest semiconductors, for the first time in India. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the move as a significant leap for the country's technological development.
During the inaugural event, Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata announced ambitious plans to expand the workforce in India to 1,000 by the end of 2025, highlighting the company's exponential growth in the nation. Vaishnaw urged Renesas to expand its Indian operations tenfold.
The company signed several MoUs with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, aiming to bolster local startups and enhance collaboration between industry and academia, aligning with India's Make in India initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stainless Steel Sector Urges Action Against Rising Imports: Advocating for 'Make in India'
Scuffle at Noida Eatery: Police Officer Suspended After Drunken Brawl
Final Countdown: Noida International Airport Nears Completion
The People Rally for Change: 'One Nation, One Election' Cross Country Race in Noida
Security Reinforcement: UP Police Gears Up for Noida International Airport