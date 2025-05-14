Left Menu

Optical Fibres: A Breakthrough in Cancer Care

Optical fibres, known for their role in high-speed internet, are revolutionizing cancer care. These fibres are used in radiation therapy to provide real-time monitoring of radiation doses, enhancing treatment precision. Advancements like lab-on-fibre are transforming diagnostics, offering less invasive ways to detect and monitor cancer.

High-speed internet access has transformed rural areas, but the same technology—optical fibres—is quietly making waves in the medical field, especially in cancer care.

Optical fibres, typically known for rapid data transmission, are now pivotal in radiation therapy. Acting as in-body sensors, they provide real-time data on radiation doses during procedures, ensuring treatment precision and minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

Apart from monitoring radiation, optical fibres are being developed as diagnostic tools. The lab-on-fibre innovation turns a single fibre into a compact lab, able to detect cancerous changes and predict treatment responses, heralding a new era of non-invasive diagnostics.

