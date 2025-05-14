Optical Fibres: A Breakthrough in Cancer Care

High-speed internet access has transformed rural areas, but the same technology—optical fibres—is quietly making waves in the medical field, especially in cancer care.

Optical fibres, typically known for rapid data transmission, are now pivotal in radiation therapy. Acting as in-body sensors, they provide real-time data on radiation doses during procedures, ensuring treatment precision and minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

Apart from monitoring radiation, optical fibres are being developed as diagnostic tools. The lab-on-fibre innovation turns a single fibre into a compact lab, able to detect cancerous changes and predict treatment responses, heralding a new era of non-invasive diagnostics.

(With inputs from agencies.)