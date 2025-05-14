Colt DCS Enters New Frontier with Sustainable Data Center Expansion in France

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has embarked on an ambitious expansion project, marking new growth with its latest investment in France's digital infrastructure. The company recently began construction on its second French data center, Colt Paris 2, at a 12.5-acre site in Villebon-sur-Yvette.

This development is the first of three data centres planned at this location, with two additional facilities set for Les Ulis. Together, five centres are expected to complete by 2031, boosting Colt DCS's capacity in France to 170MW. The €2.3 billion investment prioritizes sustainability and efficiency, integrating low carbon construction strategies and 100% renewable energy supply.

Colt Paris 2, designed to support intensive AI applications, showcases innovative cooling technologies and zero water waste processes. Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS, highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable and community-focused growth, adding that the project supports local employment and sets new environmental standards.

