Himadri's Strategic Boost in Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is investing an additional Rs 81 crore in Australian firm Sicona Battery Technologies to strengthen its lithium-ion battery business. The company has entered a technology licensing agreement to bring advanced silicon-carbon anode technology to India, improving energy density by 20% and charging performance by 40%.
In a strategic move to bolster its foothold in the burgeoning lithium-ion battery sector, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has announced an investment of an additional Rs 81 crore in Sicona Battery Technologies. The Indian company previously acquired a 12.39% stake in the Australian battery materials firm for Rs 58 crore in 2023.
Alongside the investment, Himadri has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Sicona to introduce next-generation silicon-carbon anode technology to the Indian market. This technology is poised to enhance energy density by 20% while significantly reducing charging times, addressing critical concerns over electric vehicle performance.
Himadri has clarified that ongoing talks about acquiring a stake in US-based International Battery Company are merely speculative at this stage. The company remains committed to focusing on advancing lithium-ion battery materials, leveraging its collaboration with Sicona to enhance battery performance through innovative material blends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
