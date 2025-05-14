Himadri's Strategic Boost in Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation

In a strategic move to bolster its foothold in the burgeoning lithium-ion battery sector, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has announced an investment of an additional Rs 81 crore in Sicona Battery Technologies. The Indian company previously acquired a 12.39% stake in the Australian battery materials firm for Rs 58 crore in 2023.

Alongside the investment, Himadri has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Sicona to introduce next-generation silicon-carbon anode technology to the Indian market. This technology is poised to enhance energy density by 20% while significantly reducing charging times, addressing critical concerns over electric vehicle performance.

Himadri has clarified that ongoing talks about acquiring a stake in US-based International Battery Company are merely speculative at this stage. The company remains committed to focusing on advancing lithium-ion battery materials, leveraging its collaboration with Sicona to enhance battery performance through innovative material blends.

