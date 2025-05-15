Left Menu

Retail Sector Warned: Rising Threats from Scattered Spider Hackers

Google warns that hackers, linked to the Scattered Spider network and responsible for major cyber disruptions in the UK, are now targeting US retailers. The group is notorious for focusing on single sectors. Despite its amorphous nature, retailers in the US are urged to bolster their cybersecurity defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:55 IST
Alphabet's Google has issued a warning that hackers responsible for significant disruptions to UK retailers are now setting their sights on businesses in the United States. According to John Hultquist, an analyst at Google's cybersecurity division, these hackers are adept at bypassing even advanced security systems.

Identified as part of the 'Scattered Spider' network, this group was previously behind the disruptive hack on British retailer M&S. Hackers associated with this network are known for targeting specific sectors intensely, with recent history showing significant cyber attacks on casino operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment in 2023.

Efforts by law enforcement to contain these hackers have been hampered by the group's decentralized structure and lack of cooperation from victims. Measures are being encouraged by experts like Christian Beckner from the National Retail Federation, who acknowledges the global nature of these cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

