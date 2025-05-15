Senvion India's 420 MW Wind Energy Expansion: A Green Leap Forward
Senvion India confirms an order for 100 advanced wind turbine generators from Continuum Green Energy, totaling 420 MW. Deliveries begin in April 2026, with a focus on local manufacturing and job creation. The turbines, designed for Indian conditions, aim to bolster the country's energy security.
- Country:
- India
Senvion India has secured a significant contract with Continuum Green Energy to supply 100 wind turbine generators, boasting a total capacity of 420 megawatts. This order, initially conditional, is now fully confirmed, emphasizing Senvion's commitment to renewable energy expansion in the region.
The project, set to commence deliveries in April 2026, will see advanced onshore turbines strategically deployed across selected sites. These turbines, from the 4.2M160 series, are products of Indo-German collaboration, designed specifically to withstand diverse Indian wind conditions.
With over 85 percent of components manufactured domestically, Senvion's initiative not only reinforces India's energy security but also promises significant job creation. CEO Amit Kansal highlights the importance of this venture in enhancing local capacities and supporting sustainable energy goals nationwide.
