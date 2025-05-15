Left Menu

Senvion India's 420 MW Wind Energy Expansion: A Green Leap Forward

Senvion India confirms an order for 100 advanced wind turbine generators from Continuum Green Energy, totaling 420 MW. Deliveries begin in April 2026, with a focus on local manufacturing and job creation. The turbines, designed for Indian conditions, aim to bolster the country's energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:08 IST
Senvion India's 420 MW Wind Energy Expansion: A Green Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senvion India has secured a significant contract with Continuum Green Energy to supply 100 wind turbine generators, boasting a total capacity of 420 megawatts. This order, initially conditional, is now fully confirmed, emphasizing Senvion's commitment to renewable energy expansion in the region.

The project, set to commence deliveries in April 2026, will see advanced onshore turbines strategically deployed across selected sites. These turbines, from the 4.2M160 series, are products of Indo-German collaboration, designed specifically to withstand diverse Indian wind conditions.

With over 85 percent of components manufactured domestically, Senvion's initiative not only reinforces India's energy security but also promises significant job creation. CEO Amit Kansal highlights the importance of this venture in enhancing local capacities and supporting sustainable energy goals nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025