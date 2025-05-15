Indian Telecom Sector's Hiring Surge: Freshers in High Demand as 5G Era Unfolds
The Indian telecom sector shows stable demand for freshers, with 45% of companies indicating hiring intent for the first half of 2025. As the sector shifts to 5G and cloud-native architecture, hybrid job profiles are emerging, creating diverse opportunities requiring domain-specific skills and certifications.
A new report unveils that the Indian telecom sector is maintaining stable workforce demand, with nearly half of surveyed companies intending to hire freshers in the first half of 2025. This trend aligns with the sector's evolution towards 5G networks and cloud-native systems.
According to the TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report, which surveyed 649 companies across India, telecom remains a significant employment generator. The transition to advanced technologies is driving the need for hybrid roles that blend traditional telecom with IT and data functions.
While there has been a slight drop from 48% to 45% in freshers hiring intent compared to the previous half-year, demand remains strong, particularly for specialized roles in network security and cloud computing. Certifications in RF Wireless Engineering and Cloud Network Architecture are increasingly crucial for job-seeking freshers.
