Infosys Boosts DNB Bank’s Digital Leap: A New Era of IT Modernisation

Infosys, a leading Indian IT services firm, has announced a significant extension of its strategic alliance with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, aiming to expedite the bank's digital transformation.

The move is set to leverage Infosys' platforms like Finacle to fortify DNB's IT resilience, ameliorating customer service capabilities and facilitating seamless service delivery amidst DNB's modernisation agenda.

Additionally, Infosys plans a phased upgrade of DNB's legacy systems, aiming to empower the bank with agile and tailored lending solutions, further cementing Infosys' commitment to the Nordics through strategic expansions and innovative technological implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)