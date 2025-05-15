Left Menu

Infosys Boosts DNB Bank’s Digital Leap: A New Era of IT Modernisation

Infosys has expanded its strategic partnership with Norway's DNB Bank ASA to enhance the bank’s digital transformation. The collaboration will leverage Infosys' technologies to modernise DNB's IT infrastructure, improve resilience, and enrich customer experiences, further solidifying Infosys' footprint in the Nordic region's financial technology landscape.

Infosys, a leading Indian IT services firm, has announced a significant extension of its strategic alliance with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, aiming to expedite the bank's digital transformation.

The move is set to leverage Infosys' platforms like Finacle to fortify DNB's IT resilience, ameliorating customer service capabilities and facilitating seamless service delivery amidst DNB's modernisation agenda.

Additionally, Infosys plans a phased upgrade of DNB's legacy systems, aiming to empower the bank with agile and tailored lending solutions, further cementing Infosys' commitment to the Nordics through strategic expansions and innovative technological implementations.

