Trump Pressures Apple to Reduce iPhone Production in India

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on Apple to reconsider its global manufacturing strategy, urging CEO Tim Cook to shift iPhone production away from India in favor of the United States. The current landscape sees China as Apple's primary production hub, with significant operations in India producing about 15% of annual outputs.

In a meeting with Cook in Doha, Qatar, Trump pushed for increased domestic manufacturing, revealing that Apple intends to ramp up its US production. Meanwhile, Indian government officials engaged with Apple, who reassured them of its commitment to maintaining India as a key manufacturing base.

Apple's move towards India and China is driven by lower labor costs and efficient supply chain ecosystems. Despite US pressure, India is solidifying its position as a major player in global smartphone manufacturing, with significant exports to the US and a thriving local ecosystem fostering job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)