Apple vs. Fortnite: A Global Standstill
Fortnite's submission to the iOS App Store has been blocked by Apple, impacting its availability on the Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU. Until Apple unblocks it, Fortnite will remain offline worldwide. This ongoing dispute highlights the tensions between major tech entities over app distribution rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:25 IST
In a significant move, Apple has blocked the submission of Fortnite to the iOS App Store, a decision that extends to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU, as reported by X.
This blockade means that Fortnite will be inaccessible on iOS platforms globally until Apple decides to reverse its stance.
The incident underscores the ongoing conflicts between leading technology firms regarding control and distribution rights in the app marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
