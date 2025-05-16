Left Menu

Apple vs. Fortnite: A Global Standstill

Fortnite's submission to the iOS App Store has been blocked by Apple, impacting its availability on the Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU. Until Apple unblocks it, Fortnite will remain offline worldwide. This ongoing dispute highlights the tensions between major tech entities over app distribution rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:25 IST
Apple vs. Fortnite: A Global Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Apple has blocked the submission of Fortnite to the iOS App Store, a decision that extends to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU, as reported by X.

This blockade means that Fortnite will be inaccessible on iOS platforms globally until Apple decides to reverse its stance.

The incident underscores the ongoing conflicts between leading technology firms regarding control and distribution rights in the app marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025