Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh announced plans for a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, positioning the state as a leader in quantum technology in India. The initiative aligns with the national mission 'Viksit Bharat', aiming for economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and sustainable development by 2047.
In a bold move, Andhra Pradesh aims to establish itself at the forefront of quantum technology. Governor S Abdul Nazeer revealed plans for a 'Quantum Valley' at a convocation in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur. The initiative, part of the National Quantum Mission, will position Amaravati as a key player.
The 'Viksit Bharat' vision, highlighted during the convocation, emphasizes economic prosperity, technological advancement, and sustainable development. Promotion of quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities remains a priority as the state pushes towards a developed India.
Aligning with national goals, Andhra Pradesh's SwarnaAndhra-2047 strategy aims to reach economic and social milestones by 2047. The roadmap involves a participatory approach, engaging youth and institutions in efforts encompassing the digital economy, renewable energy, startups, and skill development.
