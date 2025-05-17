Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh announced plans for a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, positioning the state as a leader in quantum technology in India. The initiative aligns with the national mission 'Viksit Bharat', aiming for economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and sustainable development by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Andhra Pradesh aims to establish itself at the forefront of quantum technology. Governor S Abdul Nazeer revealed plans for a 'Quantum Valley' at a convocation in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur. The initiative, part of the National Quantum Mission, will position Amaravati as a key player.

The 'Viksit Bharat' vision, highlighted during the convocation, emphasizes economic prosperity, technological advancement, and sustainable development. Promotion of quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities remains a priority as the state pushes towards a developed India.

Aligning with national goals, Andhra Pradesh's SwarnaAndhra-2047 strategy aims to reach economic and social milestones by 2047. The roadmap involves a participatory approach, engaging youth and institutions in efforts encompassing the digital economy, renewable energy, startups, and skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025