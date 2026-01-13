Left Menu

CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development

CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna has urged Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister to declare Amaravati a Free Zone. This initiative aims to attract investments, create jobs, and speed up the allocation of lands to the original owners under the land pooling scheme, ensuring Amaravati’s rapid growth and development.

CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a call to action, CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, urging him to declare the state capital, Amaravati, as a Free Zone. Ramakrishna emphasized that such a move would stimulate further investments, boost employment, and enhance the region's overall development.

During an interview with ANI, Ramakrishna highlighted the influx of investments, underscoring the need for a growth-conducive environment amid significant loans for Amaravati's development. He voiced concerns over the delayed allocation of plots to land pooling scheme donors and critiqued government officials for prioritizing their housing projects.

Ramakrishna also criticized opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy for allegedly obstructing Amaravati's progress. He called on the Chief Minister to secure the smooth development of the capital by curbing opposition interference, facilitating land allocations, and boosting Amaravati's economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

