Karnataka's Foxconn Plant Paves Way for India's iPhone Manufacturing Revolution

In a significant development for India's manufacturing sector, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is poised to begin iPhone shipments from its new unit in Karnataka by June. The facility, nearing completion in the Information Technology Investment Region of Devanahalli, marks a strategic shift in Apple's production strategy, according to Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries, M B Patil.

Highlighting the geopolitical and tariff pressures that are influencing Apple's decision, Patil stated that India is rapidly transforming into a preferred production hub for the tech giant. The minister emphasized that this development not only strengthens Karnataka's role in global manufacturing but also paves the way for increased foreign investment in the region.

Foxconn's acquisition of 300 acres in the ITIR Industrial Area bolsters this ambitious venture. During his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Foxconn's mobile phone manufacturing plant in Devanahalli will benefit from a substantial capital investment of Rs 21,911 crore, supported by a Rs 6,970 crore incentive from the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) initiative.

