China's Space Technology Advances: Asteroid Missions and Methane Rockets

China is gearing up to launch its Tianwen-2 asteroid probe by the end of May. This mission, aimed at collecting samples from interplanetary space, underscores the nation's growing space exploration ambitions. The probe was moved to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre as part of final preparations, according to state-run CCTV.

Meanwhile, LandSpace Technology, a private Chinese aerospace company, has advanced its reusable rocket technology with the launch of an improved methane-powered rocket. The Zhuque-2E Y2, which took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, successfully deployed six satellites into orbit, highlighting the company's commitment to clean and affordable space travel solutions.

These developments mark pivotal moments in China's space industry, reflecting both governmental and private sector strides in achieving space exploration and technology innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)