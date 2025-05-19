Left Menu

China's Space Technology Advances: Asteroid Missions and Methane Rockets

China prepares to launch its Tianwen-2 asteroid probe in May, signaling the nation's interplanetary ambitions. Simultaneously, LandSpace Technology's new methane-fueled rocket launches six satellites, underlining a commitment to cost-effective and eco-friendly space technology. This marks significant progress in China's exploration and space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is gearing up to launch its Tianwen-2 asteroid probe by the end of May. This mission, aimed at collecting samples from interplanetary space, underscores the nation's growing space exploration ambitions. The probe was moved to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre as part of final preparations, according to state-run CCTV.

Meanwhile, LandSpace Technology, a private Chinese aerospace company, has advanced its reusable rocket technology with the launch of an improved methane-powered rocket. The Zhuque-2E Y2, which took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, successfully deployed six satellites into orbit, highlighting the company's commitment to clean and affordable space travel solutions.

These developments mark pivotal moments in China's space industry, reflecting both governmental and private sector strides in achieving space exploration and technology innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

