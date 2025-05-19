Nvidia's Game-Changing NVLink Fusion Energizes AI Chip Development

In a significant move for the artificial intelligence sector, Nvidia announced plans to launch NVLink Fusion, a technology aimed at enhancing chip-to-chip communication. This development, unveiled at Computex, could accelerate AI tool deployment by allowing better integration of multiple custom chips, appealing to companies like Marvell and MediaTek.

NVLink, a technology previously utilized by Nvidia for data exchange between chips, such as in models combining graphics processors with Grace CPUs, is now offered to other chip designers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed the tech during his keynote speech at the Taipei Music Center, further announcing the establishment of a new Taiwan headquarters.

Huang's address emphasized Nvidia's transformation from a mere graphics chip producer to a leader in AI chip innovation, citing developments in CPUs compatible with Microsoft's Windows OS and new AI chip generations like the Blackwell Ultra. The Computex event also marks a major gathering in Asia amidst geopolitical tensions affecting the tech industry.

