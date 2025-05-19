Left Menu

Nvidia's Game-Changing NVLink Fusion Energizes AI Chip Development

Nvidia unveiled NVLink Fusion, a technology designed to connect chips for enhanced AI development. Announced at Computex, the tech will be adopted by Marvell and MediaTek. Nvidia's CEO also disclosed plans for a Taiwan headquarters and highlighted Nvidia's evolution from graphics chips to AI industry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the artificial intelligence sector, Nvidia announced plans to launch NVLink Fusion, a technology aimed at enhancing chip-to-chip communication. This development, unveiled at Computex, could accelerate AI tool deployment by allowing better integration of multiple custom chips, appealing to companies like Marvell and MediaTek.

NVLink, a technology previously utilized by Nvidia for data exchange between chips, such as in models combining graphics processors with Grace CPUs, is now offered to other chip designers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed the tech during his keynote speech at the Taipei Music Center, further announcing the establishment of a new Taiwan headquarters.

Huang's address emphasized Nvidia's transformation from a mere graphics chip producer to a leader in AI chip innovation, citing developments in CPUs compatible with Microsoft's Windows OS and new AI chip generations like the Blackwell Ultra. The Computex event also marks a major gathering in Asia amidst geopolitical tensions affecting the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

