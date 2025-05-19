Left Menu

Euler Motors Secures Rs 638 Crore in Series D Funding, Targets Electric Mobility Expansion

Euler Motors has raised Rs 638 crore in a Series D funding round led by Hero MotoCorp. The funds will be used to expand its sales and service network and for new product development. The investment underscores confidence in India's electric commercial vehicle market and Euler Motors' leadership in this space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST
Euler Motors Secures Rs 638 Crore in Series D Funding, Targets Electric Mobility Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicle startup, announced on Monday that it has successfully raised Rs 638 crore in a Series D funding round, spearheaded by Hero MotoCorp. Existing investor British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, also participated in the round, according to a company statement.

This latest financial boost brings Euler Motors' total capital raised to roughly Rs 1,420 crore across multiple funding rounds. The infusion of fresh capital will be directed towards expanding the company's sales and service network while advancing new product development initiatives.

Euler Motors has reported strong adoption in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and logistics, supported by a growing product portfolio that includes the electric three-wheeler HiLoad EV and the newly-launched four-wheeler LCV StormEV. With the strategic investment from Hero MotoCorp, the company is poised to enhance its presence in India's emerging electric mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025