India Delicenses 6 GHz Band: A Game-Changer for Wi-Fi Innovation
The Indian government has announced plans to delicense the 6 GHz band for unlicensed indoor use, allowing the expansion of Wi-Fi technologies. The move is lauded as visionary, aligning India with over 100 other countries and promising significant digital and economic benefits.
The Indian government has unveiled draft rules to delicense the 6 GHz band for unlicensed indoor use, aiming to boost the Wi-Fi broadband sector with new data-driven applications.
Spanning the 5925 to 6425 MHz range, the proposal eliminates the need for frequency assignments, offering lower power indoor systems a shared, non-exclusive usage.
Industry experts, such as the ITU-APT Foundation of India, praise the move as 'visionary', citing its potential to drive digital inclusion and economic growth by aligning India with over 100 nations already tapping into the 6 GHz band.
