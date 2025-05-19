India Delicenses 6 GHz Band: A Game-Changer for Wi-Fi Innovation

The Indian government has unveiled draft rules to delicense the 6 GHz band for unlicensed indoor use, aiming to boost the Wi-Fi broadband sector with new data-driven applications.

Spanning the 5925 to 6425 MHz range, the proposal eliminates the need for frequency assignments, offering lower power indoor systems a shared, non-exclusive usage.

Industry experts, such as the ITU-APT Foundation of India, praise the move as 'visionary', citing its potential to drive digital inclusion and economic growth by aligning India with over 100 nations already tapping into the 6 GHz band.

(With inputs from agencies.)