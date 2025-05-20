Nvidia Unveils NVLink Fusion to Boost AI Chip Communication

Nvidia has announced its latest innovation, NVLink Fusion, aimed at improving chip-to-chip communication essential for artificial intelligence (AI) development. The new technology is poised to benefit various chip designers looking to build powerful, custom AI systems. This marks yet another advancement in Nvidia's portfolio of AI-driven technologies.

The announcement came from CEO Jensen Huang during the Computex AI exhibition held at the Taipei Music Center. Companies like Marvell Technology and MediaTek are among those expected to integrate NVLink Fusion into their custom chip-making efforts, alongside partners such as Alchip, Fujitsu, and Qualcomm.

Despite these advancements, Nvidia's market presence faces uncertainty in China due to US-imposed export restrictions on certain chips. This challenge has led to significant financial burdens for Nvidia, which plans to offset these with a new Taiwan headquarters and continued focus on AI system development, including the forthcoming Blackwell Ultra chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)