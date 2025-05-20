Starlink Takes Bangladesh Online: A New Era of Connectivity

In a push to enhance internet connectivity across Bangladesh, SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, launched on Tuesday. This development comes as the South Asian nation seeks to guarantee stable online access amid past political unrest, welcoming a new era of reliable internet service.

According to Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, an aide of interim government leader Muhammad Yunus, Starlink's monthly packages are priced at 4,200 taka ($35), while customers must pay an upfront fee of 47,000 taka for setup. The service aims to provide high-quality, high-speed internet access for premium users across the country.

With Starlink's presence now established in over 70 countries globally, the company continues its rapid expansion, particularly focusing on emerging markets such as India. The introduction of Starlink in Bangladesh marks a significant step in strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure amidst political uncertainties.

