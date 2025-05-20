Left Menu

AHEAD Celebrated as Great Place to Work: Achievements in India, U.S., and U.K.

AHEAD, a provider of enterprise cloud solutions, has been named a Great Place to Work in India, the U.S., and the U.K. for a second straight year. The recognition highlights AHEAD's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace culture, driven by its significant expansion and talent development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:31 IST
Delhi, 20 May 2025 - AHEAD has once again been lauded as a Great Place to Work® in India, the U.S., and the U.K., marking a second consecutive year of recognition. This annual acknowledgment highlights AHEAD's dedication to cultivating a high-performance, inclusive work environment centered on innovation and continuous growth.

This year also saw AHEAD expand its footprint in India, particularly enhancing its Hyderabad operations which commenced in August 2024 after the Gurugram hub's success. The company's strategic expansion taps into Hyderabad's vast talent pool, strengthening AHEAD's capabilities across digital transformation and managed services for Fortune 500 companies.

Leadership at AHEAD attributes this achievement to its committed workforce and the positive workplace culture being fostered. With 89% employee satisfaction, the company emphasizes learning, inclusion, and career mobility, deemed essential for employee empowerment and support, coinciding with its global technological business impact.

