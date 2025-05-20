Left Menu

Prophaze Technologies Neutralizes Major DDoS Attacks Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Prophaze Technologies successfully defended India's critical infrastructure from massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks during a standoff with Pakistan. Utilizing their AI-powered platform, they thwarted threats targeting key installations such as airports and financial institutions, ensuring zero downtime. Founded in 2019, Prophaze aims to be India's first cybersecurity unicorn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:31 IST
Prophaze Technologies, a prominent cybersecurity firm based in Technopark, has announced its successful interception and neutralization of several large-scale Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks aimed at India's critical installations amid recent hostilities with Pakistan.

The AI-driven Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, utilized by Prophaze across essential sectors, played a crucial role in countering cyber threats targeting major infrastructures such as airports and financial entities. This was stated by Technopark Thiruvananthapuram in an official release on Tuesday.

Despite multiple waves of attacks between May 5 and 9, involving traffic volumes peaking at 85 million malicious requests, Prophaze's robust defense systems ensured uninterrupted operations, denying any disruption to Indian governmental services. Prophaze's strategic use of geo-fencing, IP profiling, and behavioral analysis effectively isolated threats in record time, illustrating its cutting-edge capabilities in cybersecurity.

