Samsung's Sleek Innovation: Galaxy S25 Edge Takes Indian Market by Storm

Samsung has launched its slimmest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India. Manufactured in Noida, the phone integrates advanced AI features and is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. Samsung leads the Indian smartphone market alongside Apple, reflecting India's growing tech manufacturing significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:01 IST
Samsung has initiated the production of its sleekest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, within India, marking a notable step in local manufacturing.

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge across global markets, including India, occurred on May 13, featuring cutting-edge AI capabilities that enhance user interaction through vision and voice.

Priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh, this device further cements Samsung's dominance in India, a burgeoning hub in the global technology sector, with significant market shares in smartphone production alongside Apple.

