Samsung's Sleek Innovation: Galaxy S25 Edge Takes Indian Market by Storm

Samsung has initiated the production of its sleekest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, within India, marking a notable step in local manufacturing.

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge across global markets, including India, occurred on May 13, featuring cutting-edge AI capabilities that enhance user interaction through vision and voice.

Priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh, this device further cements Samsung's dominance in India, a burgeoning hub in the global technology sector, with significant market shares in smartphone production alongside Apple.

