Left Menu

Paytm Appoints Ramana Kumar as CEO to Drive Middle East Digital Payment Expansion

Paytm has appointed Ramana Kumar as the CEO for its Middle East operations. With over 20 years in fintech leadership, Kumar is set to drive Paytm’s growth in the UAE by focusing on digital payment solutions. His extensive experience in the payments industry will play a crucial role in this expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:48 IST
Paytm Appoints Ramana Kumar as CEO to Drive Middle East Digital Payment Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Payment services giant Paytm has tapped Ramana Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer for its Middle East division, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to bolster the company's presence in the UAE and surrounding regions.

Kumar, a well-respected figure with over two decades of experience in the fintech and banking sectors, will spearhead efforts to tailor digital payment solutions for the local market. In his previous role, he was pivotal as the founding CEO of Magnati, a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank.

As Paytm sets its sights on the burgeoning digital payments landscape in the Middle East, Kumar emphasized the importance of collaborating with regulators and partners to bring in transformative technology that aligns with the region's evolving needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025