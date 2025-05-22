Paytm Appoints Ramana Kumar as CEO to Drive Middle East Digital Payment Expansion

Payment services giant Paytm has tapped Ramana Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer for its Middle East division, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to bolster the company's presence in the UAE and surrounding regions.

Kumar, a well-respected figure with over two decades of experience in the fintech and banking sectors, will spearhead efforts to tailor digital payment solutions for the local market. In his previous role, he was pivotal as the founding CEO of Magnati, a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank.

As Paytm sets its sights on the burgeoning digital payments landscape in the Middle East, Kumar emphasized the importance of collaborating with regulators and partners to bring in transformative technology that aligns with the region's evolving needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)