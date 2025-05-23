Hexaware Expands Footprint with New Chicago Office

Hexaware Technologies, a prominent global IT services provider, has announced the inauguration of its latest office at 145 S Wells St, Chicago. The launch featured notable appearances by Jenna Howard from Duly Health and Care and Allison Radecki of Morgan Street Holdings, alongside Hexaware's top leadership.

This strategic expansion is set to bolster Hexaware's delivery of personalized IT services, enabling the company to work closely with clients across various industries in America's third-largest city. CEO R Srikrishna emphasized Chicago's central role in digital adoption and its importance in the company's plans to support client navigation through macroeconomic trends, including AI-driven transformations.

Healthcare leaders, including Jenna Howard, praised the tech investment in Chicago's thriving healthcare market, highlighting its potential to drive innovation and expand access. The new office is designed to foster flexibility and collaboration across sectors, underscoring Hexaware's commitment to building agile and human-centered enterprises powered by advanced technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)