Trump's Tariff Talk Takes a Bite Out of Apple

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Apple about imposing a 25% tariff on iPhones not made in America, resulting in a dip in Apple's shares. He emphasized the need for Apple to shift its manufacturing to the U.S., although the company's recent focus has been on India as an alternative production base.

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Friday by declaring that Apple would face a 25% tariff on any iPhones not manufactured domestically. His pronouncement sent Apple shares tumbling 2.5% in premarket trading, subsequently impacting U.S. stock index futures.

Trump noted that he had previously informed Apple CEO Tim Cook about his expectations for U.S.-manufactured iPhones, urging a shift from foreign production sites like India. He made these remarks public via a post on Truth Social, insisting on a 25% tariff if his demands are not met.

While questions remain about Trump's authority to impose a company-specific tariff, the situation highlights Apple's strategic move to diversify production. Previously, Apple has been positioning India as a key manufacturing base in response to tariffs on China. Reuters had reported that Apple plans to source most U.S.-sold iPhones from India in the upcoming quarter.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

