Northeast India's $100 Billion Data Centre Opportunity: A Tech Hub in the Making

The Northeast region of India, with its cool climate and renewable energy potential, is a $100 billion opportunity for data centers. Investments of Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the past decade have transformed digital and physical infrastructure, fostering innovative cultural and security AI applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:50 IST
The Northeast region of India is poised to become a significant tech hub, with a $100 billion opportunity in data centers, leveraging its cool climate and renewable energy potential, according to Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar.

Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, Shekhar highlighted the transformative impact of Rs 1.5 lakh crore investments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, particularly the Rs 50,000 crore invested in the Bharatnet broadband project. With extensive 4G and 5G coverage and multiple data centers, the region is embracing the digital age.

The minister emphasized the creativity and potential of the region's people, noting that the northeast's rich cultural diversity and strategic location offer potential in developing cultural and security AI systems. With ongoing initiatives in 6G, quantum communications, and satellite networks, the region is on the path to becoming a global leader in tech innovation.

