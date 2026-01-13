Kerala Maintains Tradition Amidst Tantri Controversy

Kerala Minister V N Vasavan addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Sabarimala temple's chief priest. Despite Kandararu Rajeevaru's arrest over a gold loss incident, Vasavan confirmed there are no intentions to replace the tantri from the Thazamon Madom lineage.

The Thazamon family's historical association with the temple continues to be respected. The Travancore Devaswom Board will deliberate any changes after the gold-related investigation's conclusion. The Minister also mentioned an upcoming government appeal against a court ruling that impacts Devaswom recruitments.

This gold loss case originated from artworks in the temple, prompting the Kerala High Court to engage a Special Investigation Team. The ruling involved restrictions on the Recruitment Board's candidate list formulation for temple-related posts, following a plea by the Guruvayoor Devaswom Employees Union Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)