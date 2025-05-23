Meta's AI Training Triumph: German Court Sides with Tech Giant
A German consumer rights group's attempt to stop Meta Platforms from using Facebook and Instagram user posts to train AI models was unsuccessful. The Cologne court denied the injunction, allowing Meta to proceed with its plans. EU users will be notified and can opt out if desired.
A German consumer rights group's legal bid to halt Meta Platforms' AI model training with user posts from Facebook and Instagram was thwarted on Friday. The Cologne court ruled against the group's injunction request.
Verbraucherzentrale NRW, the state-funded consumer rights group, sought to challenge Meta over its AI training practices in the European Union. Last month, Meta announced plans to utilize public posts and user interactions from adults across its platforms for this purpose.
While the court's decision allows Meta to continue its AI training, the company has assured that EU users will be informed and provided an option to opt out of the initiative.
