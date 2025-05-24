Trump Backs Nippon Steel's Takeover of U.S. Steel, Promises Job Boom

In a notable statement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support for Nippon Steel's ambitious $14.9 billion bid to acquire U.S. Steel. This development promises to significantly impact the American economy and labor market.

Following Trump's announcement, made through a post on Truth Social, shares of U.S. Steel skyrocketed by 21%. Investors are optimistic that this endorsement signifies an impending completion of the merger, marking a key milestone cleared with Trump's apparent blessing.

While instant rejoinder from the companies involved and the White House is pending, Reuters divulged that Nippon Steel intends to funnel $14 billion into U.S. Steel, including a $4 billion earmark for a new steel mill. The potential job creation and economic infusion are set to unfold over the next 14 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)