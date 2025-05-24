Left Menu

Tariffs, Tech, and Trade: Trump's iPhone Manufacturing Challenge

President Trump faces legal and economic challenges while pursuing his goal to move iPhone manufacturing to the U.S. Experts highlight tariffs and technological hurdles, suggesting the IEEPA tool might be stretched to accommodate Trump's measures, but this could lead to significant price increases for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to bring Apple's iPhone manufacturing back to the United States, President Donald Trump faces a barrage of legal and economic obstacles, according to experts. Among these is the need for technological advancements capable of automating tasks like inserting tiny screws, a crucial step in iPhone assembly.

On Friday, Trump threatened a 25% tariff on iPhones not made in the U.S., extending the measure to include Samsung and other smartphone producers. He expects implementation by the end of June unless all imported smartphones face similar tariffs. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly discussed potential plant developments in India, which Trump countered with tariff threats as deterrence.

The administration might employ the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, allowing presidential economic action amid declared emergencies, though legal authority over company-specific tariffs remains unclear, analysts say. With potential iPhone costs skyrocketing and production logistics complicated, the outcome could burden American consumers significantly.

