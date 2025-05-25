India Sets New Course with Innovatory Patent Guidelines for CRIs

India has unveiled new guidelines aimed at strengthening the patent examination process for computer-related inventions (CRIs), signaling its intent to become a global technology powerhouse. These guidelines, experts believe, will streamline patent processes while addressing the complexities inherent in patenting software and digital innovations.

The draft guidelines, issued by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM), seek to align patenting frameworks with judicial precedents and the demands of rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and blockchain. This initiative is expected to foster innovation by providing clearer guidelines on what constitutes a patentable invention in these burgeoning fields.

However, challenges persist as the guidelines are not legally binding, which could lead to inconsistent application by patent examiners. Despite these hurdles, the guidelines represent a significant step in refining India's approach to software patents and digital innovation, aligning with global standards and best practices.