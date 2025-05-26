China's Strategic Shift: New Economic Policies on the Horizon

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signaled a strategic pivot for China in response to the current global economic landscape. Over the weekend, during a symposium in Jakarta, Li identified severe disruptions in the international economic and trade order, highlighting the fragmentation of industrial and supply chains along with increased trade barriers.

To address these challenges, China is evaluating new policy tools, potentially including unconventional measures, which will be implemented as the situation evolves, according to Li. He also reaffirmed China's commitment to bolstering economic cooperation with a broader range of countries, facilitating the overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises.

The symposium saw participation from prominent Chinese companies such as Huawei, SAIC Motor, and New Hope Group. Li's visit to Indonesia is part of a three-day tour before he heads to Malaysia for the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)