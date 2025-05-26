Left Menu

Nagaland's Innovation NE Week 2025: A Hub for Digital Transformation

Innovation NE Week 2025 launched in Nagaland, highlighting the state's potential in tech and entrepreneurship. Key discussions included NIELIT's collaborations to boost startups in the Northeast, with a focus on digital skill development and innovation. The event aims to strengthen regional capacity and promote digital inclusivity.

Innovation NE Week 2025 commenced with enthusiasm in Nagaland on Monday, showcasing the state's advancements in technology and entrepreneurship. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Secretary, S Krishnan, praised Nagaland's progress in food processing, tourism, and services sectors.

Krishnan highlighted the potential of the region's English-proficient youth in the digital economy and underlined the role of NIELIT's inclusive programs. These initiatives aim to empower Northeastern regions, with Nagaland hosting a significant number of NIELIT centers.

Three strategic MoUs were exchanged, enhancing startup support and innovation. The event, supported by MeitY and organized by Startup Nagaland, features discussions, workshops, and showcases startups from all Northeastern states, aiming to bridge innovators with investors and policy makers.

