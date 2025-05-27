Left Menu

Argentina Launches $1 Billion Bond Tender: A Strategic Move Amid IMF Agreement

Argentina has unveiled a bond tender worth up to $1 billion for institutional investors, aiming to manage debt payments due soon. This initiative follows an agreement with the IMF and a dip in the country's risk index, demonstrating improving investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:03 IST
Argentina's government has announced a tender for a new bond issuance in pesos, which may be subscribed in dollars, valued up to $1 billion. This move targets institutional investors and seeks to address the 8.55 trillion pesos in upcoming debt payments and interest liabilities.

The announcement comes on the heels of Argentina's recent $20 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund, signaling a decline in the country's risk rating and an improved outlook from investors concerning public debt.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo highlighted on social media that this tender is not intended to increase the country's gross or net debt but to bolster the Central Bank's dollar reserves while extending the timeline of local currency debt obligations.

