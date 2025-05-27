Driving Innovation: Smart Manufacturing Revolutionizes India's Automotive Industry

Rockwell Automation recently highlighted the significance of smart manufacturing in propelling sustainable growth within India's automotive industry. At the Smart Manufacturing Automotive Summit in Pune, key figures from the sector discussed the role of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in transforming the automotive landscape.

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, emphasized the strategic opportunities presented by the global shift towards electric mobility and demographic changes in India, suggesting innovation as vital for the nation's manufacturing sector and economic growth. Rucha Nanavati from Mahindra Group noted digital transformation's broader impact beyond tech, focusing on evolving work paradigms amid complexity.

Industry leaders, including OEMs and digital experts, engaged in discussions and showcases that highlighted strategies for incorporating smart solutions into automotive manufacturing, addressing market and skill challenges while optimizing operations, engineering, and supply chain functions.