Left Menu

Driving Innovation: Smart Manufacturing Revolutionizes India's Automotive Industry

Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation, underscores the importance of smart manufacturing for sustainable growth in India's automotive sector at the Smart Manufacturing Automotive Summit. Industry leaders discuss how AI, IIoT, and data-driven strategies are shaping the future of automotive competitiveness and innovation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:49 IST
Driving Innovation: Smart Manufacturing Revolutionizes India's Automotive Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rockwell Automation recently highlighted the significance of smart manufacturing in propelling sustainable growth within India's automotive industry. At the Smart Manufacturing Automotive Summit in Pune, key figures from the sector discussed the role of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in transforming the automotive landscape.

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, emphasized the strategic opportunities presented by the global shift towards electric mobility and demographic changes in India, suggesting innovation as vital for the nation's manufacturing sector and economic growth. Rucha Nanavati from Mahindra Group noted digital transformation's broader impact beyond tech, focusing on evolving work paradigms amid complexity.

Industry leaders, including OEMs and digital experts, engaged in discussions and showcases that highlighted strategies for incorporating smart solutions into automotive manufacturing, addressing market and skill challenges while optimizing operations, engineering, and supply chain functions.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025