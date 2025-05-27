Left Menu

Signzy Shines as India's Lone Star in Global FCC Technology Rankings

Signzy, a leading Indian RegTech company, has secured the 11th spot on Everest Group’s Leading 50™ FCC Technology Providers 2025 list, marking a pivotal achievement for India in RegTech. Specializing in AI-driven compliance solutions, Signzy supports global financial institutions in combating financial crime and navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:09 IST
In a significant milestone for India's RegTech industry, Signzy has been ranked 11th on the prestigious Everest Group's Leading 50™ Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Technology Providers 2025 list. This recognition underscores India's growing influence in the global regulatory technology sector.

The company, renowned for its AI-powered risk and compliance solutions, is the sole Indian firm to feature on the list this year. The annual ranking is conducted by the Everest Group, a global research and advisory firm, which evaluates over 200 companies worldwide based on business growth, solution range, innovation, and global presence.

Signzy's inclusion exemplifies a broader trend of India emerging as a hub for cutting-edge compliance technologies. The company's innovations help financial institutions enhance compliance frameworks by delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that address evolving regulatory challenges efficiently.

