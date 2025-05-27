Left Menu

Wall Street's Strong Start as U.S.-EU Tariff Tensions Ease

Wall Street anticipates a robust opening Tuesday after President Trump retracted a threat of 50% tariffs on EU imports, alleviating trade tensions and boosting investor confidence. Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P futures rose significantly. In pre-market trades, notable increases were observed in tech stocks while PDD Holdings experienced a decline.

Wall Street was set for a strong start on Tuesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull back a proposed 50% tariff on European Union imports. The move defused trade tensions between the U.S. and EU, restoring investor confidence and prompting a positive response in the futures market.

Futures for major indices indicated significant gains, with Nasdaq up 1.49%, the Dow climbing 1.27%, and the S&P 500 rising by 1.38%. Mega-cap stocks like Apple, Alphabet, and Tesla also saw notable pre-market upticks. In contrast, shares of PDD Holdings fell sharply due to missed revenue estimates.

The easing of trade concerns and stable inflation figures have spurred a rebound from April's lows, pushing indices closer to record highs. Meanwhile, traders look ahead to key economic data releases, including the Fed's minutes, further GDP estimates, and personal consumption expenditure reports due later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

