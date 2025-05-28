VEON's Strategic Shift: Talks with Investors in Iraq and Syria
VEON, a major telecommunications firm, is engaging in investment discussions with Iraqi and Syrian parties. Last year, VEON moved its headquarters from the Netherlands to Dubai to enhance its presence among Gulf investors after delisting in Amsterdam. The company owns major operators like Ukraine's Kyivstar and Pakistan's Jazz.
During a recent roundtable, VEON's CEO announced that the telecommunications giant is in discussions with potential investors in Iraq and Syria. This move signifies VEON's expanding focus on the Middle Eastern markets.
As the parent company of significant mobile operators such as Ukraine's Kyivstar and Pakistan's Jazz, VEON aims to strengthen its investment profile by realigning its geographic focus. Last year, the company shifted its headquarters from the Netherlands to Dubai, a strategic move designed to increase visibility among Gulf investors.
This transition followed VEON's decision to delist from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, further underlining its commitment to enhancing its influence and operational efficiency in the Gulf region.
