Microsoft and Yotta Collaborate to Drive AI Innovation in India

Microsoft and Yotta Data Services have announced a strategic collaboration to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption throughout India. This partnership will see Microsoft's Azure AI services integrated into Yotta's Shakti Cloud platform, offering enhanced AI capabilities to developers and organizations.

Designed to align with the IndiaAI Mission, initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this collaboration aims to foster a robust AI ecosystem within the country. It seeks to support government agencies, educational institutions like IITs, startups, and enterprises.

The initiative grants dual benefits, combining Azure AI's advanced models and Yotta's sovereign compute platform. The partnership will bolster sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and finance. By May 2025, the IndiaAI Mission had received over 500 proposals for indigenous AI projects, which this partnership will support.

(With inputs from agencies.)