Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies

Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has joined forces with Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global semiconductor powerhouse, through a Memorandum of Understanding inked in Seoul, South Korea. The partnership is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India.

The collaboration focuses on the integration of Infineon's cutting-edge semiconductor solutions with Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art light electric vehicles (LEVs). By advancing technologies like microcontrollers and automotive-related sensors, the duo aims to elevate the efficiency, reliability, and affordability of EV solutions in India.

Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy's Executive Director and CTO, emphasized the importance of semiconductor innovation within their engineering-first approach. Peter Schaefer from Infineon highlighted the partnership's significance in supporting India's ambitious objective of achieving a 30% EV sales share by 2030, further driving sustainable mobility solutions.

