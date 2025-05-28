Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies
Ather Energy partners with Infineon Technologies to innovate the Indian electric vehicle market through advanced semiconductor technology. The collaboration aims to enhance light electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and safety features, thus supporting India's EV ecosystem's growth with more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.
- Country:
- India
Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has joined forces with Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global semiconductor powerhouse, through a Memorandum of Understanding inked in Seoul, South Korea. The partnership is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India.
The collaboration focuses on the integration of Infineon's cutting-edge semiconductor solutions with Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art light electric vehicles (LEVs). By advancing technologies like microcontrollers and automotive-related sensors, the duo aims to elevate the efficiency, reliability, and affordability of EV solutions in India.
Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy's Executive Director and CTO, emphasized the importance of semiconductor innovation within their engineering-first approach. Peter Schaefer from Infineon highlighted the partnership's significance in supporting India's ambitious objective of achieving a 30% EV sales share by 2030, further driving sustainable mobility solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism
India's Bold Stance: PM Modi's Decisive Address on Operation Sindoor