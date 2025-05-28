Left Menu

Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies

Ather Energy partners with Infineon Technologies to innovate the Indian electric vehicle market through advanced semiconductor technology. The collaboration aims to enhance light electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and safety features, thus supporting India's EV ecosystem's growth with more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:07 IST
Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ather Energy, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has joined forces with Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global semiconductor powerhouse, through a Memorandum of Understanding inked in Seoul, South Korea. The partnership is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India.

The collaboration focuses on the integration of Infineon's cutting-edge semiconductor solutions with Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art light electric vehicles (LEVs). By advancing technologies like microcontrollers and automotive-related sensors, the duo aims to elevate the efficiency, reliability, and affordability of EV solutions in India.

Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy's Executive Director and CTO, emphasized the importance of semiconductor innovation within their engineering-first approach. Peter Schaefer from Infineon highlighted the partnership's significance in supporting India's ambitious objective of achieving a 30% EV sales share by 2030, further driving sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025