Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amidst Market Calm

Wall Street faced a calm atmosphere on Wednesday following a notable rally the previous day driven by reduced trade tensions. Investors are keenly waiting for Nvidia's earnings results and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting.

Nvidia's anticipated report of a 66.2% rise in first-quarter revenue has put a spotlight on the semiconductor sector, with market players gearing up for significant shifts. Nvidia's earnings have become a pivotal market mover due to the company's influence on AI and global trade.

Amid these anticipations, the Federal Reserve's minutes are also keenly awaited. Meanwhile, volatility in the bond markets continues to stir concerns. The financial scene remains attentive to global trade policies and their economic implications.

