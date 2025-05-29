Left Menu

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have returned to Earth after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station—initially planned for just eight days—aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule. After extensive physical rehabilitation, they're resuming work with NASA and Boeing amid challenges in reflying the Starliner spacecraft.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have successfully returned to Earth following an extended nine-month stay at the International Space Station. Originally set for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule, technical issues prolonged their journey, landing them back in March. Both astronauts have since undergone rigorous physical rehabilitation to readjust to Earth's gravity.

During the rehabilitation period, Suni Williams reported slower recovery of some muscles, experiencing fatigue but eventually regaining her routine. On the other hand, Butch Wilmore revealed neck pain upon his return, an issue obliterated in the weightlessness of space. Their rehabilitation has involved daily two-hour sessions with NASA's medical team.

The return highlights broader challenges facing Boeing's Starliner program, plagued by past issues, including a significant propulsion system problem that required a recent uncrewed test flight. NASA and Williams are both assertive about demanding another uncrewed mission to ensure crew safety before Starliner is used for human spaceflight again.

